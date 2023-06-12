ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) average volume reaches $6.66M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) stock priced at $91.76, down -1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.6811 and dropped to $88.11 before settling in for the closing price of $89.99. ON’s price has ranged from $44.76 to $92.13 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.80%. With a float of $430.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.90 million.

The firm has a total of 31000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of ON Semiconductor Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 2,025,225. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $90.01, taking the stock ownership to the 573,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CEO & President sold 5,000 for $81.76, making the entire transaction worth $408,800. This insider now owns 596,312 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON], we can find that recorded value of 5.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.52.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 87.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.51. The third major resistance level sits at $96.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.62.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.86 billion, the company has a total of 431,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,326 M while annual income is 1,902 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,960 M while its latest quarter income was 461,700 K.