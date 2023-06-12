Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) volume exceeds 4.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 09, 2023, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) opened at $0.103, lower -8.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.105 and dropped to $0.092 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for ONCR have ranged from $0.09 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.80% at the time writing. With a float of $23.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.09 million.

The firm has a total of 64 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oncorus Inc. is 12.69%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 37,495. In this transaction Possible Member of 10% Group of this company sold 138,872 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 284,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Possible Member of 10% Group sold 141,753 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $36,856. This insider now owns 299,917 shares in total.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by -$0.48. This company achieved a return on equity of -81.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oncorus Inc., ONCR], we can find that recorded value of 7.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Oncorus Inc.’s (ONCR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2798, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5132. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1057. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1118. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1187. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0927, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0858. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0797.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Key Stats

There are currently 26,095K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -77,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,900 K.