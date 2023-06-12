PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) average volume reaches $4.33M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 09, 2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) trading session started at the price of $10.06, that was 0.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.19 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $7.51 – $19.49.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.20%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.70 million.

The firm has a total of 8778 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.38, operating margin of +33.47, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.11% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagSeguro Digital Ltd., PAGS], we can find that recorded value of 4.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.28. The third major resistance level sits at $10.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.60.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.27 billion. As of now, sales total 2,970 M while income totals 291,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 721,870 K while its last quarter net income were 71,230 K.