Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is expecting -26.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 09, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $0.58, that was -4.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.5518 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.55 – $1.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Looking closely at Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6333, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9691. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5864. Second resistance stands at $0.6173. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6346. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5382, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5209. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4900.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 104,658K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.86 million. As of now, sales total 21,790 K while income totals -50,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,750 K while its last quarter net income were -4,270 K.