Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) 20 Days SMA touches -6.49%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $1.74, down -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.755 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has traded in a range of $0.68-$3.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.30%. With a float of $65.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.55, operating margin of -1622.02, and the pretax margin is -1604.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1612.86 while generating a return on equity of -68.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Looking closely at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9525. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7533. Second resistance stands at $1.8067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5433.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 142.00 million has total of 80,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,250 K in contrast with the sum of -68,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 700 K and last quarter income was -9,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that Qudian Inc.’s volume has hit 2.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $1.83, down -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

A look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s (KOS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.79, plunging -1.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

Citigroup Inc. (C) volume exceeds 11.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On June 09, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $48.10, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.