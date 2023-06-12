ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) 20 Days SMA touches -6.49%: The odds favor the bear

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $1.74, down -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.755 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has traded in a range of $0.68-$3.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.30%. With a float of $65.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.55, operating margin of -1622.02, and the pretax margin is -1604.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1612.86 while generating a return on equity of -68.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Looking closely at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9525. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7533. Second resistance stands at $1.8067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5433.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 142.00 million has total of 80,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,250 K in contrast with the sum of -68,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 700 K and last quarter income was -9,590 K.