Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.49 million

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.08. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.08 and dropped to $18.07 before settling in for the closing price of $18.07. Within the past 52 weeks, XM’s price has moved between $9.32 and $18.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 38.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.30%. With a float of $153.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $599.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 270,930. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $18.06, taking the stock ownership to the 806,422 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s insider sold 22,000 for $17.88, making the entire transaction worth $393,312. This insider now owns 611,186 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 294.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.04 million, its volume of 1.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.08 in the near term. At $18.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.06.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.96 billion based on 606,392K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,459 M and income totals -1,061 M. The company made 409,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -258,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.