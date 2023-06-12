Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) posted a 3.39% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $99.43, up 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.50 and dropped to $98.85 before settling in for the closing price of $99.08. Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has traded in a range of $80.27-$104.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.90%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 182000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.38, operating margin of +7.89, and the pretax margin is +8.99.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 356,952. In this transaction Corporate VP and Controller of this company sold 3,622 shares at a rate of $98.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for $99.16, making the entire transaction worth $422,405. This insider now owns 453,685 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Looking closely at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.38. However, in the short run, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.61. Second resistance stands at $99.88. The third major resistance level sits at $100.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $98.31.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 144.77 billion has total of 1,461,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,074 M in contrast with the sum of 5,197 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,214 M and last quarter income was 1,426 M.