Recent developments with Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

On June 09, 2023, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) opened at $2.75,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.695 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Price fluctuations for ATUS have ranged from $2.31 to $13.17 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.00% at the time writing. With a float of $206.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.39, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.90 in the near term. At $3.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

There are currently 454,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,648 M according to its annual income of 194,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,294 M and its income totaled 25,870 K.