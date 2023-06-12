Recent developments with Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.54 cents.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) stock priced at $104.90, down -0.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.46 and dropped to $103.62 before settling in for the closing price of $104.51. DLR’s price has ranged from $85.76 to $139.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.90%. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 146,205. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $97.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 4,401 for $104.19, making the entire transaction worth $458,540. This insider now owns 30,026 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.02% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.93 in the near term. At $107.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.94. The third support level lies at $100.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.45 billion, the company has a total of 297,252K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,692 M while annual income is 377,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,339 M while its latest quarter income was 68,730 K.