Recent developments with Rio Tinto Group (RIO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $64.69, down -0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.965 and dropped to $64.4163 before settling in for the closing price of $64.60. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $50.92-$80.51.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 54000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.18. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.88. Second resistance stands at $65.20. The third major resistance level sits at $65.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.10. The third support level lies at $63.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.17 billion has total of 1,250,948K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,554 M in contrast with the sum of 12,420 M annual income.