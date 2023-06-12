Regions Financial Corporation (RF) last year’s performance of -15.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $18.50, down -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.67 and dropped to $18.32 before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. Over the past 52 weeks, RF has traded in a range of $13.94-$24.33.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.60%. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $935.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 200,134. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,926 shares at a rate of $16.78, taking the stock ownership to the 23,107 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s SEVP sold 13,000 for $23.42, making the entire transaction worth $304,456. This insider now owns 24,344 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regions Financial Corporation, RF], we can find that recorded value of 9.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 43.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.84. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.95.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.42 billion has total of 938,311K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,531 M in contrast with the sum of 2,245 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,175 M and last quarter income was 612,000 K.