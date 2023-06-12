Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) posted a -4.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 09, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) trading session started at the price of $14.26, that was -1.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.86 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. A 52-week range for RIVN has been $11.68 – $40.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14122 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,699. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,625 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 72,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for $14.53, making the entire transaction worth $290,600. This insider now owns 86,204 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.0 million, its volume of 22.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.54 in the near term. At $15.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.48.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are 920,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,658 M while income totals -6,752 M. Its latest quarter income was 661,000 K while its last quarter net income were -1,349 M.