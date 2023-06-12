RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.81, plunging -4.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Within the past 52 weeks, RLX’s price has moved between $0.90 and $3.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 707 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

The latest stats from [RLX Technology Inc., RLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.96 million was inferior to 9.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0486. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5267.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.80 billion based on 1,553,320K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 765,540 K and income totals 208,960 K. The company made 18,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.