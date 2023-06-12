Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.84 million

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $5.31, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3101 and dropped to $5.17 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has traded in a range of $4.51-$6.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.70%. With a float of $247.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Looking closely at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 30.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. However, in the short run, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.27. Second resistance stands at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.55 billion has total of 298,740K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,730 K in contrast with the sum of 78,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,980 K and last quarter income was 15,670 K.