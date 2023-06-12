Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) 20 Days SMA touches 5.86%: The odds favor the bear

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $7.80, up 2.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.04 and dropped to $7.705 before settling in for the closing price of $7.84. Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has traded in a range of $5.51-$9.84.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 205.50%. With a float of $74.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.62 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Select Water Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 17,952. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,150 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 89,422 shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Select Water Solutions Inc., WTTR], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.47.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 954.78 million has total of 121,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,387 M in contrast with the sum of 48,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 416,590 K and last quarter income was 12,350 K.