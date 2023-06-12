SOUN (SoundHound AI Inc.) climbed 7.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 09, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $2.80, higher 7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $0.93 to $5.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.90% at the time writing. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 10,575. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,368 shares at a rate of $3.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,034,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $2.52, making the entire transaction worth $504,600. This insider now owns 595,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.67 million, its volume of 10.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.12 in the near term. At $3.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.52.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 216,951K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 608.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,130 K according to its annual income of -115,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,710 K and its income totaled -26,370 K.