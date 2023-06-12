Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) average volume reaches $1.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 09, 2023, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) opened at $86.32, lower -2.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.44 and dropped to $84.13 before settling in for the closing price of $86.33. Price fluctuations for SWK have ranged from $70.24 to $119.67 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $147.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 54200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.21, operating margin of +5.39, and the pretax margin is +0.22.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 221,282. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of this company sold 2,581 shares at a rate of $85.73, taking the stock ownership to the 36,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 5,248 for $80.80, making the entire transaction worth $424,044. This insider now owns 17,993 shares in total.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.73) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +1.01 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.22% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Looking closely at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.59. However, in the short run, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.98. Second resistance stands at $87.37. The third major resistance level sits at $88.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Key Stats

There are currently 153,143K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,947 M according to its annual income of 170,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,932 M and its income totaled -187,800 K.