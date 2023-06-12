Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) with a beta value of 2.78 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 09, 2023, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) trading session started at the price of $0.48, that was -22.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. A 52-week range for TKAT has been $0.44 – $2.17.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.60%. With a float of $31.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.61 million.

The firm has a total of 22 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.96, operating margin of -31.06, and the pretax margin is -304.18.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -311.69 while generating a return on equity of -38.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5654, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4806. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5830. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6761. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2851, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1920. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0896.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

There are 34,992K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.11 million. As of now, sales total 3,400 K while income totals -10,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 700 K while its last quarter net income were -50 K.