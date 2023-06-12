Target Corporation (TGT) with a beta value of 1.03 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $129.50, down -3.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.60 and dropped to $126.95 before settling in for the closing price of $131.27. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has traded in a range of $126.75-$183.89.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.60%. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 440000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.46, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +3.13.

Target Corporation (TGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 234,528. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,459 shares at a rate of $160.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Executive Officer sold 6,000 for $167.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,002,000. This insider now owns 53,078 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.76) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 23.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.51% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Target Corporation’s (TGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

Looking closely at Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.94.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.91. However, in the short run, Target Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.41. Second resistance stands at $131.83. The third major resistance level sits at $133.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $122.11.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.59 billion has total of 461,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 109,120 M in contrast with the sum of 2,780 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,322 M and last quarter income was 950,000 K.