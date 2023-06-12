Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.42%

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) stock priced at $0.6068, down -5.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.5705 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. TTCF’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $8.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.80%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4636. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6208 in the near term. At $0.6651, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6903. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5261. The third support level lies at $0.4818 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.94 million, the company has a total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230,930 K while annual income is -141,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,090 K while its latest quarter income was -19,090 K.