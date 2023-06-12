Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.46%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.77, soaring 1.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.04 and dropped to $7.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.63. Within the past 52 weeks, TME’s price has moved between $3.14 and $9.29.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.20%. With a float of $883.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5805 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.09, operating margin of +11.35, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.91% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) saw its 5-day average volume 12.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 49.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.01 in the near term. At $8.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. The third support level lies at $7.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.09 billion based on 1,695,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,211 M and income totals 546,400 K. The company made 1,020 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 167,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.