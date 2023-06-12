Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Gap Inc. (GPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.09% last month.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) stock priced at $9.42, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.695 and dropped to $9.41 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. GPS’s price has ranged from $7.22 to $15.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -188.60%. With a float of $179.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.00 million.

In an organization with 95000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.05, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.89.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Gap Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 6,232. In this transaction President & CEO, Old Navy of this company sold 790 shares at a rate of $7.89, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s President & CEO, Gap Brand sold 22,918 for $8.78, making the entire transaction worth $201,268. This insider now owns 123,985 shares in total.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.29 while generating a return on equity of -8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -188.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.21% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Gap Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.32 million. That was better than the volume of 8.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, The Gap Inc.’s (GPS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. However, in the short run, The Gap Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.73. Second resistance stands at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. The third support level lies at $9.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.49 billion, the company has a total of 368,057K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,616 M while annual income is -202,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,276 M while its latest quarter income was -18,000 K.

Newsletter

 

