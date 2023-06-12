The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 76,190 K

June 09, 2023, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) trading session started at the price of $0.9226, that was -5.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.946 and dropped to $0.5733 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. A 52-week range for TOI has been $0.33 – $7.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.60%. With a float of $55.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.45 million.

In an organization with 750 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.89, operating margin of -28.21, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Oncology Institute Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Oncology Institute Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 257,193 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 73,684 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $70,000. This insider now owns 175,325 shares in total.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.05 while generating a return on equity of 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5227, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1191. However, in the short run, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8529. Second resistance stands at $1.0858. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2256. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4802, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3404. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1075.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

There are 75,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.30 million. As of now, sales total 252,480 K while income totals 150 K. Its latest quarter income was 76,190 K while its last quarter net income were -30,000 K.