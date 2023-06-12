Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) stock priced at $0.10, down -2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.088 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. TIVC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.10%. With a float of $26.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.85 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -548.80, and the pretax margin is -548.70.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -548.70 while generating a return on equity of -119.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1335, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8161. However, in the short run, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0999. Second resistance stands at $0.1060. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1119. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0820. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0759.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.90 million, the company has a total of 29,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,840 K while annual income is -10,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 380 K while its latest quarter income was -2,120 K.