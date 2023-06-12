Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) soared 4.51 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 09, 2023, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) opened at $36.37, higher 4.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.84 and dropped to $36.20 before settling in for the closing price of $36.15. Price fluctuations for TCOM have ranged from $19.25 to $40.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 346.20% at the time writing. With a float of $646.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.85 million.

In an organization with 32202 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.48, operating margin of +0.44, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.00 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 346.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.01 million. That was better than the volume of 5.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 74.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.44. However, in the short run, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.35. Second resistance stands at $38.91. The third major resistance level sits at $39.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 641,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,907 M according to its annual income of 206,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 692,000 K and its income totaled 314,000 K.