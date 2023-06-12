TV (Grupo Televisa S.A.B.) dropped -1.95 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) stock priced at $5.16, down -1.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.18 and dropped to $5.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. TV’s price has ranged from $4.38 to $9.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -370.00%. With a float of $557.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $557.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36807 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -370.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -35.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Looking closely at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.25. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.80.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.90 billion, the company has a total of 564,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,754 M while annual income is 2,222 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 992,650 K while its latest quarter income was -42,280 K.