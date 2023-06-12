Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) 20 Days SMA touches -5.87%: The odds favor the bear

On June 09, 2023, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) opened at $16.33, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.51 and dropped to $15.47 before settling in for the closing price of $16.38. Price fluctuations for UTZ have ranged from $12.18 to $19.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -101.90% at the time writing. With a float of $64.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.98 million.

The firm has a total of 3550 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.21, operating margin of +5.15, and the pretax margin is -2.70.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 54,893. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,887 shares at a rate of $19.01, taking the stock ownership to the 3,372,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,310 for $19.01, making the entire transaction worth $119,956. This insider now owns 3,374,981 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.45% during the next five years compared to -23.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Utz Brands Inc., UTZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 7.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.95. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.26.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

There are currently 140,437K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,408 M according to its annual income of -390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 351,430 K and its income totaled -9,130 K.