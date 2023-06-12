Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) volume exceeds 14.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.46, soaring 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.62 and dropped to $35.26 before settling in for the closing price of $35.43. Within the past 52 weeks, VZ’s price has moved between $33.72 and $52.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.90%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.21 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.29, operating margin of +22.27, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 275,336. In this transaction EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of this company sold 7,585 shares at a rate of $36.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services sold 3,340 for $39.21, making the entire transaction worth $130,961. This insider now owns 73,015 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.26% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Looking closely at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), its last 5-days average volume was 21.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 20.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.58. However, in the short run, Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.64. Second resistance stands at $35.81. The third major resistance level sits at $36.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.92.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.95 billion based on 4,203,992K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136,835 M and income totals 21,256 M. The company made 32,912 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,909 M in sales during its previous quarter.