VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 09, 2023, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) opened at $0.2456, higher 6.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.285 and dropped to $0.2451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for VQS have ranged from $0.18 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 31.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 483 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.55, operating margin of -26.62, and the pretax margin is -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.75%, while institutional ownership is 8.08%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Looking closely at VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4041. However, in the short run, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2823. Second resistance stands at $0.3036. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3222. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2424, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2238. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2025.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

There are currently 34,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,840 K according to its annual income of -8,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,050 K and its income totaled -3,460 K.