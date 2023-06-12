Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -19.71% last month.

June 09, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $9.37, that was 0.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.418 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.29. A 52-week range for VOD has been $9.22 – $15.97.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 454.60%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 98103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +10.57, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) saw its 5-day average volume 6.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.42 in the near term. At $9.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. The third support level lies at $9.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,699,423K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.89 billion. As of now, sales total 47,598 M while income totals 12,328 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.