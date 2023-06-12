X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.27%

On June 09, 2023, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) opened at $2.15, higher 4.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.335 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. Price fluctuations for XFOR have ranged from $0.65 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.90% at the time writing. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70 employees.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 12,269. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,292 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 557,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 52,500 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $44,100. This insider now owns 93,696 shares in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.34 in the near term. At $2.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

There are currently 122,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 262.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,020 K.