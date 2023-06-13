0.92% percent quarterly performance for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $2.09, up 7.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.205 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.68 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.20%. With a float of $114.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 44.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.27 in the near term. At $2.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 494.52 million, the company has a total of 218,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,910 K while annual income is 17,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,700 K while its latest quarter income was -15,580 K.