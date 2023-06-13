Search
Steve Mayer
$1.05M in average volume shows that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is heading in the right direction

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $202.88, down -3.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $203.72 and dropped to $195.59 before settling in for the closing price of $204.52. Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has traded in a range of $169.68-$271.56.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $77.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.75 million.

The firm has a total of 7124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of +14.39, and the pretax margin is +12.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 100,388. In this transaction Director of this company bought 557 shares at a rate of $180.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,444 for $246.20, making the entire transaction worth $9,464,734. This insider now owns 154,884 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.33) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.92% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.01, a number that is poised to hit 4.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LPL Financial Holdings Inc., LPLA], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.12.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $201.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.81. The third major resistance level sits at $209.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.51.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.99 billion has total of 77,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,601 M in contrast with the sum of 845,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,418 M and last quarter income was 338,880 K.

