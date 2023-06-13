Search
1.67% volatility in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 12, 2023, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) trading session started at the price of $29.79, that was 2.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.43 and dropped to $29.67 before settling in for the closing price of $29.79. A 52-week range for COLD has been $21.49 – $32.82.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -199.10%. With a float of $268.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16275 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.51, operating margin of +4.58, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Americold Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Americold Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 114.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -0.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.68 in the near term. At $30.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.16.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

There are 270,164K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.19 billion. As of now, sales total 2,915 M while income totals -19,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 676,490 K while its last quarter net income were -2,560 K.

