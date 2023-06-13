$1.86M in average volume shows that Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is heading in the right direction

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $25.08, down -2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.11 and dropped to $24.46 before settling in for the closing price of $25.13. Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has traded in a range of $24.15-$30.16.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.70%. With a float of $195.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.40 million.

The firm has a total of 9200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 56,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $28.42, taking the stock ownership to the 25,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $27.50, making the entire transaction worth $82,500. This insider now owns 23,051 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.24% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flowers Foods Inc., FLO], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.35. The third major resistance level sits at $25.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.65.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.21 billion has total of 211,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,806 M in contrast with the sum of 228,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,534 M and last quarter income was 70,710 K.