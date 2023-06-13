Search
12.04% percent quarterly performance for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 12, 2023, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) opened at $15.02, higher 4.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.70 and dropped to $14.92 before settling in for the closing price of $14.89. Price fluctuations for DAN have ranged from $11.17 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -225.10% at the time writing. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.90 million.

The firm has a total of 42800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.44, operating margin of +2.50, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -2.38 while generating a return on equity of -13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -225.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.20. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.35.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

There are currently 144,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,156 M according to its annual income of -242,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,644 M and its income totaled 28,000 K.

