13.17% volatility in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 12, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) opened at $0.1514, higher 6.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1639 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for CRKN have ranged from $0.05 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 346.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) saw its 5-day average volume 10.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1424, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2280. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1651 in the near term. At $0.1715, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1790. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1512, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1437. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1373.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are currently 50,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -14,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -2,300 K.