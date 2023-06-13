Search
admin
admin

16.91% volatility in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.09, plunging -2.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Within the past 52 weeks, NAVB’s price has moved between $0.07 and $0.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.30%. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -492.03, operating margin of -21402.08, and the pretax margin is -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -23117.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2521. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0950 in the near term. At $0.1000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1050. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0750.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.20 million based on 35,064K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -15,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

MAT (Mattel Inc.) dropped -2.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $18.77, down -2.09% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) average volume reaches $5.89M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
June 09, 2023, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) trading session started at the price of $2.97, that was -4.05% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s (KROS) performance last week, which was -10.74%.

Shaun Noe -
On June 09, 2023, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) opened at $47.60, lower -10.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.