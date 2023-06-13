2.31% volatility in ConocoPhillips (COP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock priced at $102.21, down -1.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.15 and dropped to $101.43 before settling in for the closing price of $103.89. COP’s price has ranged from $76.24 to $136.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 21.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 140.30%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.70, operating margin of +32.63, and the pretax margin is +35.92.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of ConocoPhillips is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 102,080. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $102.08, taking the stock ownership to the 849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director bought 4,800 for $103.00, making the entire transaction worth $494,400. This insider now owns 27,600 shares in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.69 while generating a return on equity of 39.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.12% during the next five years compared to 65.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ConocoPhillips’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) saw its 5-day average volume 4.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, ConocoPhillips’s (COP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.17 in the near term. At $105.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.20 billion, the company has a total of 1,210,059K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,156 M while annual income is 18,680 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,517 M while its latest quarter income was 2,920 M.