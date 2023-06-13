Search
Zack King
2.49% volatility in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 12, 2023, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) opened at $10.66, lower -1.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.66 and dropped to $10.44 before settling in for the closing price of $10.66. Price fluctuations for SHO have ranged from $8.60 to $12.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 444.20% at the time writing. With a float of $206.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.03 million.

In an organization with 40 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +9.99.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is 0.99%, while institutional ownership is 111.61%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.52 while generating a return on equity of 4.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 444.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -10.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.22 million. That was better than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. However, in the short run, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.59. Second resistance stands at $10.74. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Key Stats

There are currently 207,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,050 K according to its annual income of 87,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 243,440 K and its income totaled 21,090 K.

