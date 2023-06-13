-21.30% percent quarterly performance for Telos Corporation (TLS) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 12, 2023, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) trading session started at the price of $2.60, that was -6.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. A 52-week range for TLS has been $1.53 – $12.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 15.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.70%. With a float of $68.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 738 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of -24.83, and the pretax margin is -24.61.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telos Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Telos Corporation is 10.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 28,000. In this transaction EVP, Security Solutions of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 763,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 253,807 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $598,985. This insider now owns 84,603 shares in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -24.63 while generating a return on equity of -30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 102.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telos Corporation (TLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Telos Corporation’s (TLS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.56 in the near term. At $2.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.08.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Key Stats

There are 69,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 167.90 million. As of now, sales total 216,890 K while income totals -53,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,220 K while its last quarter net income were -10,750 K.