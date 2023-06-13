-22.44% percent quarterly performance for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 12, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.31, that was -3.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for UAVS has been $0.29 – $0.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 70.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.60%. With a float of $62.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3876, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4461. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3050 in the near term. At $0.3206, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3305. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2795, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2696. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2540.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are 92,321K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.80 million. As of now, sales total 19,090 K while income totals -58,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,060 K while its last quarter net income were -4,600 K.