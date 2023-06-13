4.00% volatility in Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 12, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) trading session started at the price of $16.09, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.57 and dropped to $15.955 before settling in for the closing price of $16.01. A 52-week range for CPNG has been $10.51 – $21.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 53.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.20%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupang Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 15,482. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 940 shares at a rate of $16.47, taking the stock ownership to the 264,813 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,000,000 for $15.37, making the entire transaction worth $15,370,000. This insider now owns 67,651,928 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

The latest stats from [Coupang Inc., CPNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.39 million was superior to 7.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.97. The third major resistance level sits at $17.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.53.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are 1,778,867K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.44 billion. As of now, sales total 20,583 M while income totals -92,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,801 M while its last quarter net income were 90,860 K.