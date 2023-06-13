4.94% volatility in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock priced at $4.36, up 2.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. CLNE’s price has ranged from $3.84 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.60%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 496 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of -12.44, and the pretax margin is -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

The latest stats from [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.55 million was superior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 222,908K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 420,160 K while annual income is -58,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,180 K while its latest quarter income was -38,700 K.