42.45% percent quarterly performance for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 12, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $5.90, higher 3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $6.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.20% at the time writing. With a float of $116.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.37%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Looking closely at Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.14. Second resistance stands at $6.24. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.70.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 219,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 341,030 K according to its annual income of -181,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 97,230 K and its income totaled -25,170 K.