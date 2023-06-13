-43.30% percent quarterly performance for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 12, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $0.87, higher 2.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8937 and dropped to $0.845 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $0.80 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -14.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.30% at the time writing. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 331 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.48 million, its volume of 6.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9257. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9000 in the near term. At $0.9212, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8238. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8026.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 184,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 172.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,020 K according to its annual income of -117,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,690 K and its income totaled -25,000 K.