Search
Zack King
Zack King

7.89% volatility in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.58, soaring 7.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.638 and dropped to $0.5654 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, SKLZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $2.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -119.10%. With a float of $288.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 240 workers is very important to gauge.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 24,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 157,344 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $86,539. This insider now owns 10,456,647 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

The latest stats from [Skillz Inc., SKLZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.07 million was superior to 7.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5844, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6427. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6766. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5701, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5314. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4975.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 254.45 million based on 422,624K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,710 K and income totals -438,880 K. The company made 44,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Can Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (FIS) drop of -0.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) stock priced at $54.86, down -0.33% from...
Read more

KeyCorp (KEY) kicked off at the price of $10.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $10.67, down -4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day,...
Read more

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) soared 3.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Zack King -
Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.75, soaring 3.19% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.