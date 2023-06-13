$733.88K in average volume shows that Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is heading in the right direction

On June 09, 2023, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $2.45, lower -10.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $1.10 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.87 million.

In an organization with 880 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.59, operating margin of -27.70, and the pretax margin is -46.86.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 4,440. In this transaction SVP, Supply Chain & Inventory of this company sold 2,131 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 287,294 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s CEO & Chair sold 9,385 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $21,351. This insider now owns 1,329,369 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -46.79 while generating a return on equity of -774.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.38. Second resistance stands at $2.57. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 66,469K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 164.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 296,400 K according to its annual income of -138,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,400 K and its income totaled -26,200 K.