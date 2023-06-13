$843.51K in average volume shows that Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) stock priced at $17.83, down -5.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.99 and dropped to $16.71 before settling in for the closing price of $17.87. CUTR’s price has ranged from $13.21 to $54.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.00%. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.78 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.13, operating margin of -15.13, and the pretax margin is -31.97.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cutera Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 131.11%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.62 while generating a return on equity of -397.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -30.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cutera Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cutera Inc., CUTR], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.45. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.06.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 346.08 million, the company has a total of 19,835K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,400 K while annual income is -82,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,990 K while its latest quarter income was -25,020 K.