89bio Inc. (ETNB) is expecting 67.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) stock priced at $20.25, up 4.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.5636 and dropped to $20.25 before settling in for the closing price of $20.30. ETNB’s price has ranged from $2.91 to $20.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 300,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 286,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,250 for $17.91, making the entire transaction worth $111,938. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 89bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Looking closely at 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.75. Second resistance stands at $22.31. The third major resistance level sits at $23.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.13.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.53 billion, the company has a total of 72,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -102,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,840 K.